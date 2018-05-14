Annual Family Fit Day scheduled for Saturday in Baton Rouge

Healthy BR's Family Fit Day includes family friendly fitness activities all morning at BREC's City Park Saturday, May 19. Family Fit Day is an annual event at BREC's City Park made possible through a joint effort of Healthy BR and BREC.
The free event offers a wealth of knowledge and opportunities for family members of all ages to engage in fitness activities and learn more about cultivating a healthy lifestyle. Local organizations come together to offer fitness classes, speakers, healthy cooking demonstrations, activities, bike safety classes, runs, bike rides and more.
The 4K race kicks off the event, starting at 8:30 a.m. The run will start and finish on Perkins Road adjacent to City Park. Participants will make two loops around City Park on East Lakeshore Drive and Dalrymple Drive to complete the 4k (2.48 miles).
FAMILY FIT DAY 4K
Registration is required to participate in the Family Fit Day 4K. There will be a chance to register on race day. The race will not be timed.
Registration is $20 and includes a personal pedometer compliments of HealthyBR and Humana. T-shirts are given to all participants who complete the 4K course.
Local non-profits benefit from the Family Fit Day 4K! Each registrant chooses a non-profit beneficiary of your registration; $15 of your registration goes to your non-profit, $5 goes to HealthyBR.
The following charities are registered to benefit from the Family Fit Day 4K:
CHARITIES
