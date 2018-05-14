2nd Annual Walk the Rowe for Heart happening this weekend

The American Heart Association – Capital Area is hosting the 2nd annual Walk the Rowe for Heart event Saturday, May 19 at Perkins Rowe.

WALK THE ROWE FOR HEART

Saturday, May 19

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Perkins Rowe

The one-mile walk and event is a celebration of the mixed-use development’s commitment to promoting health and wellness.

