2nd Annual Walk the Rowe for Heart happening this weekend

The American Heart Association – Capital Area is hosting the 2nd annual Walk the Rowe for Heart event Saturday, May 19 at Perkins Rowe.
RELATED: American Heart Association aims to save people from heart disease and stroke
WALK THE ROWE FOR HEART
The one-mile walk and event is a celebration of the mixed-use development’s commitment to promoting health and wellness.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.