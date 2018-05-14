2nd Annual Walk the Rowe for Heart happening this weekend - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

2nd Annual Walk the Rowe for Heart happening this weekend

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
Source: Walk the Rowe Facebook event page Source: Walk the Rowe Facebook event page
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The American Heart Association – Capital Area is hosting the 2nd annual Walk the Rowe for Heart event Saturday, May 19 at Perkins Rowe.

WALK THE ROWE FOR HEART

  • Saturday, May 19
  • 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Perkins Rowe

The one-mile walk and event is a celebration of the mixed-use development’s commitment to promoting health and wellness.

