Mother-Son Dance planned as Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital fundraiser

Our Lady of the Lake Foundation is hosting the Mother-Son Dance, helping to build the new freestanding Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. The new freestanding hospital is set to open in fall 2019.

“There has been a lot of community support in helping us build the new Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, and the Mother-Son Dance is a perfect partner to help us reach our fundraising goals,” said Kelly Hurtado, executive director of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation. “A group of very dedicated volunteers and mothers have come together to support our children’s hospital, and it will be rewarding to see so many mothers enjoy this special time with their sons.”

MOTHER-SON DANCE

Sunday, September 16

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Crowne Plaza

Tickets are $50 each and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Proceeds from the Mother-Son Dance will benefit the new Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.

The Mother-Son Dance is an opportunity for moms and their sons to spend a fun-filled, memorable evening together. Activities throughout the evening are appropriate for ages up to 13 years old.

The Mother-Son Dance will include dancing contests, face painting, balloon artists, superhero costumed characters, exciting games and more. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served. The event also will feature a raffle silent auction giving moms and sons a chance to win some great prize packages.

The Mother-Son Dance was formed in 2016 by a community volunteer and mother of three young children, Jeanne McCollister McNeil, who wanted a way to create some of the same lasting memories with her sons that she cherishes from her own childhood. McNeil joined forces with Abby Hamilton, and the two made their vision a reality with the help of a committee that has grown to more than 40 volunteers in its third year.

For more information, call 225-374-1732.

