Researchers looking to follow breast cancer patients during treatment

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking to follow and survey patients diagnosed with breast cancer throughout the duration of their cancer treatment.

The CARE Research study aims to contribute to a better understanding of patient opinions toward potential lifestyle changes throughout cancer treatment.

More than 2.8 million women are affected by breast cancer in the United States, including those currently receiving treatment.

Research has led to advances in diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer, contributing to a steady increase in survival rates. With these advances, researchers are also looking at the physical and mental changes women may undergo during cancer treatment.

NUMBER OF VISITS

4 study visits

Study participants will visit Pennington Biomedical four times over the course of six to nine months for assessment and observation.

QUALIFICATIONS

Be a postmenopausal female

Have been diagnosed with stage I, II, or III breast cancer

Not be currently receiving chemotherapy or other related treatments, but should have plans with their physician to do so

Not have a history of cancer or previous chemotherapy or radiation treatment

Not currently be taking hormone therapy

Participants will enter the study prior to the start of cancer treatment but should have plans with their physician to begin treatment. Participants will be asked to provide feedback on potential physical activity and nutritional guidance during and after their treatment.

PROCEDURES

Body measurements (height, weight)

Questionnaires

Blood Test

Vital signs

Total compensation for the completion of this study is $120. If you are interested in volunteering for this research study, call Dr. Anne Gilmore at 225-763-2848 or email: anne.gilmore@pbrc.edu.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.