Lawyer: Guantanamo Bay detainee denied motion to show art

NEW YORK (AP) - A man accused of helping to plan the Sept. 11 attacks won't be allowed to publicly distribute art he makes in his cell at the Guantanamo Bay detention center.
Ammar al Baluchi's attorneys say a ruling by a military commission judge came down on Friday. The decision hasn't been posted publicly since it's still going through a review process.
The attorneys have said their client's rights were being violated by Department of Defense restrictions.
Al Baluchi is a nephew of suspected 9/11 mastermind, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (HAH'-leed shayk moh-HAH'-mehd). The department had put new restrictions on him after some of his artwork was used for a New York City exhibition of detainee art last year.
A Pentagon spokeswoman declined comment on Monday since the decision is in review.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.More >>
The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.More >>
Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in historyMore >>
Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in historyMore >>
Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.More >>
Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.More >>
President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United StatesMore >>
President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United StatesMore >>
'Solo' premiere brings Millennium Falcon and other Star Wars glitz to HollywoodMore >>
'Solo' premiere brings Millennium Falcon and other Star Wars glitz to HollywoodMore >>
Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigeratorsMore >>
Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigeratorsMore >>
Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'More >>
Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'More >>
Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from TrumpMore >>
Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from TrumpMore >>
Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeksMore >>
Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeksMore >>
Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald TrumpMore >>
Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald TrumpMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal governmentMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal governmentMore >>