CLIK study to focus on women with polycystic ovary syndrome - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

CLIK study to focus on women with polycystic ovary syndrome

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center Facebook page Source: LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center Facebook page
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for female volunteers for a women’s health study on polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

MORE: Learn more about LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center

PCOS is the most common reason why women have problems becoming pregnant. Symptoms of PCOS, which include irregular menstrual cycles and weight gain, are caused by an increase in testosterone levels.

Researchers at Pennington Biomedical are conducting the CLIK research study to learn more about the effects of a study medication on hormone levels in women with PCOS.

NUMBER OF VISITS

  • 1 screening visit
  • 5 study visits over 14 days

Participants will visit the Pennington Biomedical outpatient clinic for a screening visit to determine eligibility for this study. Once enrolled, participants will receive study medication for 14 days and visit the Pennington Biomedical outpatient clinic for 5 study visits. 

Participation in this research study will last approximately 6 weeks.

PROCEDURES

  • Body measurements (height, weight, etc.)
  • Vital signs (blood pressure, pulse, etc.)
  • Blood tests
  • Pregnancy tests
  • Physical exam
  • Questionnaires
  • ECG (to test heart health)
  • Meal test

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Be female ages 18 to 40
  • Have a BMI of 27 or higher calculate your BMI
  • Be diagnosed with PCOS

Compensation of up to $350 is offered for the completion of this study.

If you are interested in volunteering for the CLIK research study, click here to screen online, call 225-763-3000 or email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly