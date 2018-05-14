CLIK study to focus on women with polycystic ovary syndrome

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for female volunteers for a women’s health study on polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

PCOS is the most common reason why women have problems becoming pregnant. Symptoms of PCOS, which include irregular menstrual cycles and weight gain, are caused by an increase in testosterone levels.

Researchers at Pennington Biomedical are conducting the CLIK research study to learn more about the effects of a study medication on hormone levels in women with PCOS.

NUMBER OF VISITS

1 screening visit

5 study visits over 14 days

Participants will visit the Pennington Biomedical outpatient clinic for a screening visit to determine eligibility for this study. Once enrolled, participants will receive study medication for 14 days and visit the Pennington Biomedical outpatient clinic for 5 study visits.

Participation in this research study will last approximately 6 weeks.

PROCEDURES

Body measurements (height, weight, etc.)

Vital signs (blood pressure, pulse, etc.)

Blood tests

Pregnancy tests

Physical exam

Questionnaires

ECG (to test heart health)

Meal test

QUALIFICATIONS

Be female ages 18 to 40

Have a BMI of 27 or higher calculate your BMI

Be diagnosed with PCOS

Compensation of up to $350 is offered for the completion of this study.

If you are interested in volunteering for the CLIK research study, click here to screen online, call 225-763-3000 or email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.

