Pennington offers thousands to volunteers for latest study on weight loss drug

Volunteers willing to stay nearly a month at LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center for the duration of a potential weight loss drug study will be compensated up to $4,150 after the study is over.
Weight loss is caused by two main factors: reducing the amount a person eats and increasing the amount of energy a person uses in a day. Scientists refer to that use of energy as ‘energy expenditure’.
The ADORE research study will assess the effectiveness of a study drug, in combination with a calorie restricted diet, to determine if it can help increase our body’s energy expenditure and lead to more weight loss than diet and exercise alone.
The study consists of 3 to 5 visits to the Pennington Biomedical outpatient clinic as well as a 24-day period during which participants will be required to stay onsite in the Pennington Biomedical inpatient unit. Eligible participants will receive the study medication or placebo via an injection for 20 days.
Participation in this research study will last approximately 5 to 8 weeks. Participants will be eligible for compensation of up to $4,150 for completion of this study.
If you are interested in volunteering for this research study, call 225-763-3000 or email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.
