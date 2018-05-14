Pennington offers thousands to volunteers for latest study on weight loss drug

Volunteers willing to stay nearly a month at LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center for the duration of a potential weight loss drug study will be compensated up to $4,150 after the study is over.

Weight loss is caused by two main factors: reducing the amount a person eats and increasing the amount of energy a person uses in a day. Scientists refer to that use of energy as ‘energy expenditure’.

The ADORE research study will assess the effectiveness of a study drug, in combination with a calorie restricted diet, to determine if it can help increase our body’s energy expenditure and lead to more weight loss than diet and exercise alone.

NUMBER OF VISITS

1 screening visit

2 study visits

24-day stay at Pennington Biomedical Inpatient Unit

The study consists of 3 to 5 visits to the Pennington Biomedical outpatient clinic as well as a 24-day period during which participants will be required to stay onsite in the Pennington Biomedical inpatient unit. Eligible participants will receive the study medication or placebo via an injection for 20 days.



PROCEDURES

Medical history

Height and weight

Vital signs (pulse and blood pressure)

Physical exam

Electrocardiogram (ECG) to determine heart health

DXA Scan to measure bone density, muscle, and body fat

Pregnancy tests

Metabolic Chamber

Blood tests

Urine tests

Questionnaires

QUALIFICATIONS

Be between the ages of 18 – 45 years old

Have a BMI between 28-35

Not be pregnant

Being willing to live onsite at Pennington Biomedical for 24 consecutive days

Participation in this research study will last approximately 5 to 8 weeks. Participants will be eligible for compensation of up to $4,150 for completion of this study.

If you are interested in volunteering for this research study, call 225-763-3000 or email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.

