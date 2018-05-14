The Latest: Driver: Tesla's Autopilot engaged during crash - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Driver: Tesla's Autopilot engaged during crash

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Latest on a Tesla sedan with an Autopilot feature (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

The driver of a Tesla electric car that hit a Utah fire department vehicle over the weekend says the car's semi-autonomous Autopilot mode was engaged at the time of the crash.

Police in the Salt Lake City suburb of South Jordan said Monday the driver also said in an interview that she was looking at her phone before the accident.

The 28-year-old woman broke her foot when her car hit a fire truck stopped at a red light while going 60 mph (97 kph).

The driver of the fire department vehicle suffered minor whiplash and was not taken to a hospital.

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk said on Twitter that it was "super messed up" that an incident involving his company was receiving significant attention, while thousands of auto accidents a year are regularly ignored.

He said the "actually amazing" thing is how little the driver was injured despite her high speed.

__

1:26 p.m.

Federal regulators are not investigating the crash of a Tesla electric vehicle this weekend, as Utah police try to determine whether the car's semi-autonomous Autopilot feature was switched on.

Tesla officials and Utah police wouldn't provide additional details Monday about the Friday evening crash that left the Tesla Model S driver with a broken ankle.

National Transportation Safety Board Keith Holloway said the agency is not yet investigating the matter.

Federal officials have opened investigations into at least two other crashes involving Tesla vehicles in the last two months.

Last week, the NTSB started probing an incident where a Model S caught fire after a crash, killing two people.

Regulators are also looking into the performance of the Autopilot system in the March crash of a Tesla Model X SUV that crashed on a California highway.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

