LSU Pennington seeks volunteers for women’s health study

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Adult female volunteers are needed for an ongoing study at LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center. The Women’s Body Initiative study lasts 2 months.

This pilot study seeks to test the acceptability and feasibility of the Women's Body Initiative as a preliminary step toward examining the effects of this program.

The Women's Body Initiative is a program designed to promote positive body image in adult women 22 years of age and older. Pressure to conform to the thin-young ideal standard of beauty may be greater for this population who may aspire to meet both aspects of the ideal.  The field currently lacks research in this area.

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Women 22 years of age and older
  • Able to attend group sessions
  • Can complete questionnaires  

Participants will attend 4 group sessions over a 4-week period. There will be a one-month follow-up visit to complete post-test questionnaires.  

NUMBER OF VISITS

  • 4 group sessions held at Pennington Biomedical
  • 1 follow-up session at Pennington Biomedical

There is no compensation for this study. If you are interested in volunteering for the Women’s Body Initiative Pilot study, call (225) 763-2789.

