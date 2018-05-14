LSU Pennington seeks volunteers for women’s health study

Adult female volunteers are needed for an ongoing study at LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center. The Women’s Body Initiative study lasts 2 months.

This pilot study seeks to test the acceptability and feasibility of the Women's Body Initiative as a preliminary step toward examining the effects of this program.

The Women's Body Initiative is a program designed to promote positive body image in adult women 22 years of age and older. Pressure to conform to the thin-young ideal standard of beauty may be greater for this population who may aspire to meet both aspects of the ideal. The field currently lacks research in this area.

QUALIFICATIONS

Women 22 years of age and older

Able to attend group sessions

Can complete questionnaires

Participants will attend 4 group sessions over a 4-week period. There will be a one-month follow-up visit to complete post-test questionnaires.

NUMBER OF VISITS

4 group sessions held at Pennington Biomedical

1 follow-up session at Pennington Biomedical

There is no compensation for this study. If you are interested in volunteering for the Women’s Body Initiative Pilot study, call (225) 763-2789.

