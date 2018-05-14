Volunteers needed to assess impact of high blood pressure on brain

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for elderly volunteers for a study to assess the effects of high blood pressure on brain health.
In the rrAD study, researchers will evaluate whether exercise, blood pressure medications, or the combination of both could help reduce the risk of developing dementia in people who do not show signs of Alzheimer’s disease.
RELATED: Learn more about LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Scientists at Pennington Biomedical are working to better understand the potential links between high blood pressure and the future risk for developing dementia.
The rrAD research study will enroll participants who do not currently have dementia, but who do have hypertension (high blood pressure) to assess if exercise, blood pressure medications or a combination of both treatments could reduce cognitive decline (memory loss) and reduce the future risk of developing dementia.
NUMBER OF VISITS (15)
STUDY PROCEDURES
QUALIFICATIONS
Total compensation for the completion of this study is $750.
Interested volunteers may call 225-763-2973 or email dementia@pbrc.edu.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.