Volunteers needed to assess impact of high blood pressure on brain

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for elderly volunteers for a study to assess the effects of high blood pressure on brain health.

In the rrAD study, researchers will evaluate whether exercise, blood pressure medications, or the combination of both could help reduce the risk of developing dementia in people who do not show signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

Scientists at Pennington Biomedical are working to better understand the potential links between high blood pressure and the future risk for developing dementia.

The rrAD research study will enroll participants who do not currently have dementia, but who do have hypertension (high blood pressure) to assess if exercise, blood pressure medications or a combination of both treatments could reduce cognitive decline (memory loss) and reduce the future risk of developing dementia.

NUMBER OF VISITS (15)

2 screening visits

3 introductory visits

3 or more weekly exercise visits (scheduled over a 2-year period)

4 study visits (one every 6 months for a 2-year period)

3 follow-up visits

Participation in this study will last approximately two years.

STUDY PROCEDURES

Health assessment/vital signs (blood pressure, pulse, etc.)

Questionnaires

Physical and neurological examinations

Test for heart health (ECG)

Exercise and physical performance testing

Blood tests

Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

QUALIFICATIONS

Be between the ages of 60-85 years old

Have concerns about memory loss or have an immediate relative with a diagnosis of dementia

Have high blood pressure or be on medication for high blood pressure

Have a primary care physician

Total compensation for the completion of this study is $750.

Interested volunteers may call 225-763-2973 or email dementia@pbrc.edu.

