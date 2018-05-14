African American volunteers wanted for Alzheimer’s study

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for elderly African Americans to participate in a short research project studying cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease.

The PAACE research study will evaluate if a physical activity program, tailored to elderly African Americans, can help improve brain function in areas such as attention and memory in an effort to reduce the risk of developing dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

PAACE study participants will visit the Pennington Biomedical Outpatient Clinic for an orientation visit prior to enrolling in the study.

Once enrolled, participants will take part in a 12-week physical activity program or a 12- week successful aging program. Each 12-week program will take place in a community setting.

NUMBER OF VISITS

3 visits to the Pennington Biomedical Outpatient Clinic

Weekly meetings in community settings for physical activity sessions or small group seminars (dependent upon which group you are assigned)

Participation in this research study will last approximately 5 months

PROCEDURES

Body measurements (height, weight, etc.)

Vital signs (blood pressure, pulse, etc.)

Blood test

Exercise test

Activity monitors

Motor skills/memory test

Questionnaires

QUALIFICATIONS

Be an African American 65 – 85 years of age

Be capable of regular physical activity

Not taking part in regular physical activity

Participants will be compensated up to $100 for the completion of this study.

If you are interested in volunteering for this research study, call 225-763-3000 or email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.

