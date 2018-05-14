African American volunteers wanted for Alzheimer’s study - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

African American volunteers wanted for Alzheimer’s study

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
Source: LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center Facebook page Source: LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center Facebook page
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for elderly African Americans to participate in a short research project studying cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease.

The PAACE research study will evaluate if a physical activity program, tailored to elderly African Americans, can help improve brain function in areas such as attention and memory in an effort to reduce the risk of developing dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

PAACE study participants will visit the Pennington Biomedical Outpatient Clinic for an orientation visit prior to enrolling in the study.

Once enrolled, participants will take part in a 12-week physical activity program or a 12- week successful aging program. Each 12-week program will take place in a community setting.

NUMBER OF VISITS

  • 3 visits to the Pennington Biomedical Outpatient Clinic
  • Weekly meetings in community settings for physical activity sessions or small group seminars (dependent upon which group you are assigned)
  • Participation in this research study will last approximately 5 months

PROCEDURES

  • Body measurements (height, weight, etc.)
  • Vital signs (blood pressure, pulse, etc.)
  • Blood test
  • Exercise test
  • Activity monitors
  • Motor skills/memory test
  • Questionnaires

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Be an African American 65 – 85 years of age
  • Be capable of regular physical activity
  • Not taking part in regular physical activity

Participants will be compensated up to $100  for the completion of this study.

If you are interested in volunteering for this research study, call 225-763-3000 or email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.

