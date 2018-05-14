African American volunteers wanted for Alzheimer’s study

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for elderly African Americans to participate in a short research project studying cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease.
The PAACE research study will evaluate if a physical activity program, tailored to elderly African Americans, can help improve brain function in areas such as attention and memory in an effort to reduce the risk of developing dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease.
PAACE study participants will visit the Pennington Biomedical Outpatient Clinic for an orientation visit prior to enrolling in the study.
Once enrolled, participants will take part in a 12-week physical activity program or a 12- week successful aging program. Each 12-week program will take place in a community setting.
NUMBER OF VISITS
PROCEDURES
QUALIFICATIONS
Participants will be compensated up to $100 for the completion of this study.
If you are interested in volunteering for this research study, call 225-763-3000 or email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.