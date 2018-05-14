Memorabilia from Prince, Bob Dylan, more go to auction - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Memorabilia from Prince, Bob Dylan, more go to auction

NEW YORK (AP) - Music fans looking for a piece of history are going to get a chance to own guitars, outfits and other memorabilia from the likes of Prince, Bob Dylan, George Harrison and others.

Julien's Auctions is hosting two days of auctions focused on musical artists at the Hard Rock Cafe New York and online.

A public preview of the items opened on Monday. The auction days are Friday and Saturday.

The first auction day is dedicated to Prince, the musical legend who died in April 2016. The items include a guitar the artist had commissioned, as well as a number of outfits he wore at different performances, and handwritten lyrics.

The second day's items include guitars played by Bob Dylan and George Harrison, as well as costumes and jewelry.

