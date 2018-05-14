Germany eyes goal of 1.5 percent defense spending by 2025 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Germany eyes goal of 1.5 percent defense spending by 2025

( Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP). German Chancellor Angel Merkel, left, talks to defense minister Ursula von der Leyen to her visit to a Bundeswehr meeting in Berlin, Germany, Monday, May 14, 2018. ( Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP). German Chancellor Angel Merkel, left, talks to defense minister Ursula von der Leyen to her visit to a Bundeswehr meeting in Berlin, Germany, Monday, May 14, 2018.

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's defense minister says Berlin will raise its military spending to 1.5 percent of GDP by 2025 - far short of the 2 percent goal demanded of NATO members by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that defense spending will reach 1.3 percent next year. She plans to tell allies at next month's NATO summit that Germany "wants defense spending's share of the gross domestic product to reach 1.5 percent in 2025."

German news agency dpa cited experts saying that would amount to about 60 billion euros ($72 billion), compared with 37 billion euros last year.

She didn't address claims Saturday by the new U.S. ambassador in Berlin, Richard Grenell, that Chancellor Angela Merkel has told Trump that Berlin will reach the 2 percent target by 2030.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Supreme Court makes sports betting a possibility nationwide

    Supreme Court makes sports betting a possibility nationwide

    Monday, May 14 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:14:19 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 1:27 PM EDT2018-05-14 17:27:32 GMT
    The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

    More >>

  • Seattle to vote on business tax to fight homelessness

    Seattle to vote on business tax to fight homelessness

    Monday, May 14 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-05-14 17:14:09 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-05-14 17:21:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Members of Casa Latina, an immigrant worker rights organization, speak in favor of a controversial proposal to tax large businesses such as Amazon.com to fund efforts to combat homelessness, Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at a Seattl...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Members of Casa Latina, an immigrant worker rights organization, speak in favor of a controversial proposal to tax large businesses such as Amazon.com to fund efforts to combat homelessness, Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at a Seattl...
    A divided Seattle City Council is expected to vote Monday on a proposal to tax large businesses to fight homelessness.More >>
    A divided Seattle City Council is expected to vote Monday on a proposal to tax large businesses to fight homelessness.More >>

  • Father of Ohio teen who died in van poses multiple questions

    Father of Ohio teen who died in van poses multiple questions

    Monday, May 14 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-05-14 13:04:20 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-05-14 17:21:33 GMT
    (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e...(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e...
    Cincinnati police to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped in a minivan.More >>
    Cincinnati police to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped in a minivan.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly