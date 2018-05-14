CBS Corp. sues majority shareholder to gain independence - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

CBS Corp. sues majority shareholder to gain independence

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - This May 10, 2017, file photo, shows the CBS logo at their broadcast center in New York. CBS Corp. is suing its controlling shareholder in the latest move in a long-running attempt to combine CBS and Viacom. Both ... (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - This May 10, 2017, file photo, shows the CBS logo at their broadcast center in New York. CBS Corp. is suing its controlling shareholder in the latest move in a long-running attempt to combine CBS and Viacom. Both ...
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2017, file photo, Shari Redstone attends the premiere of "Ghost in the Shell" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York. CBS is suing its controlling shareholder as part of its long-runn... (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2017, file photo, Shari Redstone attends the premiere of "Ghost in the Shell" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York. CBS is suing its controlling shareholder as part of its long-runn...

NEW YORK (AP) - CBS is suing its controlling shareholder as part of its long-running attempt to avoid a combination with Viacom.

Both companies are controlled by National Amusements. That's the holding company run by Shari Redstone, the daughter of media mogul Sumner Redstone. Though National Amusements abandoned a proposal for CBS and Viacom to combine in 2016, CBS fears it may come up again.

Now, CBS is suing to block any interference by National Amusements ahead of a CBS board vote on a dividend that would dilute National Amusements' voting interest from 79 percent to 17 percent. CBS says that would make CBS independent and allow it to "more fully evaluate strategic alternatives."

National Amusements says it is "outraged" and has no intention of forcing a deal not supported by both companies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Seattle to vote on business tax to fight homelessness

    Seattle to vote on business tax to fight homelessness

    Monday, May 14 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-05-14 17:14:09 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-05-14 17:21:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Members of Casa Latina, an immigrant worker rights organization, speak in favor of a controversial proposal to tax large businesses such as Amazon.com to fund efforts to combat homelessness, Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at a Seattl...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Members of Casa Latina, an immigrant worker rights organization, speak in favor of a controversial proposal to tax large businesses such as Amazon.com to fund efforts to combat homelessness, Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at a Seattl...
    A divided Seattle City Council is expected to vote Monday on a proposal to tax large businesses to fight homelessness.More >>
    A divided Seattle City Council is expected to vote Monday on a proposal to tax large businesses to fight homelessness.More >>

  • Father of Ohio teen who died in van poses multiple questions

    Father of Ohio teen who died in van poses multiple questions

    Monday, May 14 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-05-14 13:04:20 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-05-14 17:21:33 GMT
    (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e...(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e...
    Cincinnati police to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped in a minivan.More >>
    Cincinnati police to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped in a minivan.More >>

  • Greitens' lawyer says prosecutors have stopped photo search

    Greitens' lawyer says prosecutors have stopped photo search

    Sunday, May 13 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-05-14 03:54:01 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-05-14 17:21:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

    Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

    More >>

    Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly