Official: Lyft drivers at Disney World can join union - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Official: Lyft drivers at Disney World can join union

By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The drivers are summoned by a Lyft app. They are expected to entertain with storytelling as they whisk passengers around Walt Disney World in what are known as "Minnie Vans," named after Minnie Mouse. And now these drivers can be represented by a union.

A regional director of the National Labor Relations Board last week ruled about 60 drivers who pick up Disney World guests using the Lyft app can be represented by the Teamsters local in Orlando. The Lyft drivers are Disney World employees who earn extra money by driving guests around the resort that is roughly the size of the city of San Francisco.

Disney had argued that the Lyft driver jobs couldn't be covered by a union since the Teamsters waived their right to represent any workers not mentioned in its five-year contract. The Teamsters negotiated the contract in 2014 along with five other unions that form a coalition called the Service Trades Council. The council already represents about half of the 77,000 employees at Disney World.

But regional NLRB director David Cohen wrote in his decision last week that the waiver doesn't apply to the "Minnie Van" drivers since the Lyft job didn't exist when the contract was negotiated. Cohen also said that the job the "Minnie Van" drivers do is hardly any different than bus drivers and other transportation workers already represented by the Teamsters.

Spokespeople for Lyft and Disney World didn't immediately return email inquiries on Monday.

Disney World and Lyft reached an agreement last year to start the new service limited to guests at the theme park resort. For $20 per trip, guests can get the private rides using the Lyft app on their phones instead of having to wait for Disney buses to drive them from resorts to parks to Disney's entertainment complex.

The "Minnie Van" drivers are paid anywhere from $13 to $21 an hour and have a uniform of black denims and a gray shirt. They get two weeks of training in which they are instructed to tell stories to their passengers, advise them about things to do at Walt Disney World and help resolve any problems the Disney guests may encounter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Seattle to vote on business tax to fight homelessness

    Seattle to vote on business tax to fight homelessness

    Monday, May 14 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-05-14 17:14:09 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-05-14 17:21:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Members of Casa Latina, an immigrant worker rights organization, speak in favor of a controversial proposal to tax large businesses such as Amazon.com to fund efforts to combat homelessness, Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at a Seattl...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Members of Casa Latina, an immigrant worker rights organization, speak in favor of a controversial proposal to tax large businesses such as Amazon.com to fund efforts to combat homelessness, Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at a Seattl...
    A divided Seattle City Council is expected to vote Monday on a proposal to tax large businesses to fight homelessness.More >>
    A divided Seattle City Council is expected to vote Monday on a proposal to tax large businesses to fight homelessness.More >>

  • Father of Ohio teen who died in van poses multiple questions

    Father of Ohio teen who died in van poses multiple questions

    Monday, May 14 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-05-14 13:04:20 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-05-14 17:21:33 GMT
    (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e...(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e...
    Cincinnati police to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped in a minivan.More >>
    Cincinnati police to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped in a minivan.More >>

  • Greitens' lawyer says prosecutors have stopped photo search

    Greitens' lawyer says prosecutors have stopped photo search

    Sunday, May 13 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-05-14 03:54:01 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-05-14 17:21:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

    Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

    More >>

    Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly