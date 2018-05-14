Health care and energy companies help lift US stock indexes

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2016, file photo, specialist Anthony Rinaldi is silhouetted on a screen at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, May 14, 2018.

By ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writer

U.S. stocks edged higher in afternoon trading Monday as investors hoped for reduced trade tensions between the U.S. and China. President Donald Trump tweeted over the weekend that the U.S. could ease sanctions on Chinese telecommunications company ZTE. That sent shares in U.S. companies that could benefit from such a move higher.

Health care and energy companies accounted for a big slice of the market's gains. Crude oil prices climbed.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index added 1 point, less than 0.1 percent, to 2,728 as of 2:28 p.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 58 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,889. The Nasdaq composite rose 8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,411. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks pared its early gains, sliding 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,603. The stock market is coming off its best weekly gain since early March.

THE QUOTE: The president's tweet about ZTE is a sign that U.S.-China trade negotiations are relatively constructive, if not friendly, said Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen Asset Management.

"If you have concessions being made like that on one or both sides it probably means that the worst-case outcome is less likely, which would be a good thing for stocks," Nick said. "In general the market probably overreacted to the trade-related noise that started popping up around March 1. There was this sense that we might get this worst-case-scenario trade war and that seemed to be priced in relatively quickly, and we're starting to see it priced out of equity valuations now."

U.S.-CHINA TRADE: Trump softened his tone on U.S.-China trade over the weekend, tweeting on Sunday that he would help ZTE get "back into business" despite U.S. sanctions, saying too many jobs in China are at stake after the U.S. government cut off access to its American suppliers. ZTE's Hong Kong-traded shares have been suspended since U.S. authorities banned it last month for seven years from importing U.S. components in a case involving illegal exports to North Korea and Iran. China's foreign ministry responded by saying it "highly commended" the move, ahead of trade talks in Washington this week.

U.S. companies that would stand to benefit from an effort to rescue ZTE moved higher. Acacia Communications jumped 9 percent to $34.35, while Oclaro gained 5.4 percent to $9.04.

WAITING ON CHINA: Qualcomm and NXP Semiconductors got a boost as investors hope that Chinese regulators will reverse their stance and approve Qualcomm's proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP. China is the final major government withholding approval of the deal. But Bloomberg News reported that Chinese regulators are reviewing the deal again.

Qualcomm rose 2.7 percent to $56.70, while NXP surged 13 percent to $111.85.

OH SO HEALTHY: Investors continued to bid up shares in health care companies. CVS Health gained 3.5 percent to $66.68.

TUNED OUT: Viacom tumbled 6.9 percent to $28.13 after CBS sued its controlling shareholder, seeking to block efforts to make the company combine with Viacom. CBS shares added 2.1 percent to $53.63.

BET ON THIS: Casino operators and equipment makers surged after the Supreme Court struck down a federal law that barred gambling on football, basketball and other sporting events in most states. The ruling gives states the go-ahead to legalize sports betting. Penn National Gaming rose 3.7 percent to $33.44, while Empire Resorts jumped 14.4 percent to $22.25. Scientific Gaming, which makes casino and interactive games as well as lottery games, vaulted 13.1 percent to $60.35.

NO DEAL: Xerox slid 5.6 percent to $28.48 after the copier maker ended merger talks with Fujifilm and resolved a dispute with investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 47 cents to $71.17 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained $1.11, or 1.4 percent, to $78.23 a barrel in London.

Rising oil prices helped lift energy stocks. Range Resources added 2.7 percent to $14.67.

BOND YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.98 percent from 2.97 percent late Friday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 109.53 yen from 109.30 yen on Friday. The euro strengthened to $1.1952 from $1.1945.

METALS: Gold fell $2.50 to $1,318.20 an ounce. Silver dropped 11 cents to $16.65 an ounce. Copper slipped 2 cents to $3.09 a pound.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major stock indexes in Europe declined. Germany's DAX lost 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 dipped 0.02 percent. Britain's FTSE 100 edged 0.2 percent lower. In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 closed 0.5 percent higher. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.1 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.4 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.