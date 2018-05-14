WHO calls for elimination of trans fat in all foods by 2023

Israeli forces killed 58 Palestinians, most by gunfire, and injured more than 2,700 during mass protests along the Gaza border, while just a few miles away Israel and the U.S. held a festive inauguration ceremony for the new American Embassy in contested Jerusalem.More >>
Supreme Court's decision striking down a federal law over sports betting could signal trouble for the Trump administration in its legal fight against so-called sanctuary states and cities.More >>
A North Carolina state representative is explaining the wording used in a controversial Facebook post about the teacher’s rally set to take place Wednesday.More >>
Authorities say if the caller is caught, they could face criminal charges.More >>
The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.More >>
