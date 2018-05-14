Sears: Committee explores sale of Kenmore, other assets

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
AP Retail Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - Sears Holdings Corp. says a special committee of its board is starting a formal process to explore the sale of its Kenmore brand and related assets.
The move, announced Monday, comes almost a month after the retailer said it received a letter from its largest shareholder ESL Investments, headed by Sears Chairman and CEO Edward Lampert, expressing interest in all or some of the assets, which include Sears Home Services' home improvement business, and the company's Parts Direct business.
Sears, based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, said no assurance can be given any formal proposal will be made by ESL or any third party.
The ailing company has sold off other major brands as it struggles to stay afloat with Kenmore a notable reminder of the powerhouse retailer it once was.
In morning trading, shares added 19 cents, or 5.6 percent, to $3.61.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.More >>
The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.More >>
Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.More >>
Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.More >>
Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in historyMore >>
Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in historyMore >>
Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.More >>
Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.More >>
President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United StatesMore >>
President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United StatesMore >>
'Solo' premiere brings Millennium Falcon and other Star Wars glitz to HollywoodMore >>
'Solo' premiere brings Millennium Falcon and other Star Wars glitz to HollywoodMore >>
Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigeratorsMore >>
Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigeratorsMore >>
Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'More >>
Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'More >>
Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from TrumpMore >>
Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from TrumpMore >>
Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeksMore >>
Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeksMore >>
Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald TrumpMore >>
Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald TrumpMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal governmentMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal governmentMore >>