Eggs sold at several grocery stores, including Publix subject of recall

The eastbound lanes of the I-10 High Rise are closed Tuesday morning due to a vehicle fire.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Revenue will accept 2017 state individual tax returns until 11:59 p.m. Louisiana income tax returns are due Tuesday, May 15.More >>
The City of Baker lost nearly all of its grant money to teach school kids about drug awareness after the police officer in charge of the program simply didn’t show up to any of the schools.More >>
Teachers and support staff rallied at Shiloh Baptist Church Monday, May 14 and say they deserve better.More >>
Monday marked a big occasion for dozens of Baton Rouge area school kids. They can now call themselves graduates of the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program.More >>
The boy’s father is believed to have been under the influence of methamphetamine when he set the 1-year-old down and walked away.More >>
Police say they removed 10 children from a squalid California home and charged their father with torture and their mother with neglect after an investigation revealed a lengthy period of severe physical and...More >>
She was "ejected from the aircraft because the white man sitting around her in the business class cabin was not comfortable flying with her because she was ‘pungent,’” she was told.More >>
A former UNCW student who is now a teacher in Stokes County, posted a picture of his paycheck last week to bring awareness to creating fair teacher pay in North Carolina.More >>
The sister of the man charged with fatally shooting nine people at a church in Charleston has had drug charges reinstated in Richland County.More >>
All lanes are closed on Interstate 95 north in Richmond near Chamberlayne Avenue due to police activity, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.More >>
A mother who was feeling down on Mother’s Day and went to a Ruby Tuesday to eat by herself said she has never felt so special after the staff went above and beyond for her. Barbara Foy’s Mother’s Day didn’t start out great; she didn’t get a call from her son, who she says hasn’t called her for some time.More >>
One customer at the Backyard recorded a video of employees attempting to remove a snake from a ceiling fan at the business on Saturday.More >>
A Brooks County mother faces a half a dozen charges, including pimping a person under the age of 18.More >>
