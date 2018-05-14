Eggs sold at several grocery stores, including Publix subject of - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Eggs sold at several grocery stores, including Publix subject of recall

A recall has been issued for eggs sold at several grocery stores, including Publix as they could be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.

The eggs were produced by Rose Acres Farms in Seymour, Indiana, and the company began the voluntary recall on April 13.

The eggs were sold at several grocery stores, including  Coburn Farms, Country Daybreak, Crystal Farms, Food Lion, Glenview, Great Value, Nelms, Publix, Sunshine Farms, and Sunups.

The grocery stores are located in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Virginia, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

Nearly 50 people have been sickened by the contaminated eggs.

if you've purchased the recalled merchandise, you can return them to the store for a full refund.

