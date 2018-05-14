AirAsia shares drop after CEO says sorry for backing ex-PM

By EILEEN NG
Associated Press
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) - Shares of regional budget airline AirAsia plunged Monday after its chief Tony Fernandes apologized for supporting defeated Prime Minister Najib Razak in a historic election last week that ended with a victory for a four-party alliance led by Mahathir Mohamad.
The upset brought Malaysia's first change of government since it gained independence from Britain in 1957.
Fernandes has praised Najib's coalition in a video released ahead of the polls. He was also pictured with Najib in an AirAsia plane emblazoned with the coalition's campaign slogan and with the cabin crew's signature red uniform changed into the coalition's deep blue.
Fernandes apologized Sunday for "buckling" under government pressure. He said he has been asked to remove former trade minister Rafidah Aziz, who has openly supporter Mahathir, as chairman of his long-haul budget unit AirAsia X and also cancel extra flights at low fares ahead of the polls.
He said he was part of a highly-regulated industry where nearly everything requires government approval and was foolish to think that his endorsement would appease the government and protect jobs.
"Under the intense pressure, I buckled. It wasn't right; I will forever regret it," Fernandes said. "It is still the happiest moment of my life that we have a new Malaysia that will give everyone an amazing chance to reach the skies."
AirAsia stocks fell as much as 13 percent from their last traded price last Tuesday before market holidays during and after the May 9 election. They recovered some of that lost ground by midday Monday, trading at 3.55 ringgit, down 4 percent from Tuesday's close.
The benchmark index also rebounded after opening lower, gaining 0.4 percent, while Malaysia's currency dipped in a knee-jerk reaction to uncertainties over the change in government.
The dollar was trading at 3.95 ringgit as of midday after climbing as high as 4.05 ringgit.
Mahathir has inherited a robust economy that grew at a three-year high of 5.9 percent last year but some are worried over his government's pledges to abolish an unpopular 6 percent goods and services tax, revive fuel subsidies and review big projects linked to China's regional infrastructure initiative.
Mahathir has moved swiftly by naming Lim Guan Eng, a trained accountant who helmed the small but wealthy state of Penang for a decade, as finance minister and set up a special five-member economic council that include a renowned former central bank governor and Hong Kong-based billionaire tycoon Robert Kuok, Malaysia's richest man.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
New lava fissures, ground deformation and abundant volcanic gases means eruptions on the eastern flank of Kilauea volcano are likely to continue.More >>
New lava fissures, ground deformation and abundant volcanic gases means eruptions on the eastern flank of Kilauea volcano are likely to continue.More >>
The crash, in which the Tesla driver was injured, comes as federal safety agencies investigate the performance of Tesla's semi-autonomous driving system.More >>
The crash, in which the Tesla driver was injured, comes as federal safety agencies investigate the performance of Tesla's semi-autonomous driving system.More >>
The New York City nanny is set to be sentenced Monday following her conviction of murder last month in the 2012 deaths of two small children in her care.More >>
The New York City nanny is set to be sentenced Monday following her conviction of murder last month in the 2012 deaths of two small children in her care.More >>
Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigeratorsMore >>
Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigeratorsMore >>
Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'More >>
Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'More >>
Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from TrumpMore >>
Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from TrumpMore >>
Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeksMore >>
Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeksMore >>
Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald TrumpMore >>
Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald TrumpMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal governmentMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal governmentMore >>
Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accompliceMore >>
Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accompliceMore >>
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"More >>
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"More >>