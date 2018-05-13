Trial on tap in Giants, Eli Manning memorabilia lawsuit - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trial on tap in Giants, Eli Manning memorabilia lawsuit

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In an April 25, 2018 file photo, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to reporters during NFL football training camp, in East Rutherford, N.J. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 14, 2018,... (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In an April 25, 2018 file photo, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to reporters during NFL football training camp, in East Rutherford, N.J. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 14, 2018,...

By DAVID PORTER
Associated Press

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) - Jury selection is scheduled to begin in New Jersey in a lawsuit accusing the New York Giants and quarterback Eli Manning of knowingly selling bogus "game-worn" equipment to unsuspecting collectors.

It's set to get underway Monday in Bergen County.

Eric Inselberg and two other plaintiffs say they bought two helmets from Steiner Sports, which has a contract with Manning to provide game-used jerseys and helmets for sale.

Inselberg says the helmets weren't game-used, and that emails show Manning engaged in a pattern of deceiving collectors.

In court filings, Manning and the team have denied the allegations and have characterized Inselberg as a scam artist who sold fake memorabilia himself over a span of several years.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs, the Giants and Manning didn't return messages seeking comment Sunday night.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Awe and fear: Lava in Hawaii sloshes, oozes, crackles, roars

    Awe and fear: Lava in Hawaii sloshes, oozes, crackles, roars

    Sunday, May 13 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-05-13 16:33:44 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-05-14 02:37:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File). File - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, lava burns across a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The lava hisses, crackles and pops. It roars like an engine as it sloshes and bubbles. It shoots into ...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File). File - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, lava burns across a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The lava hisses, crackles and pops. It roars like an engine as it sloshes and bubbles. It shoots into ...
    For the past week, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has spewed lava into the air, destroyed homes, forced residents into shelters and agitated an otherwise cheerful, small community where everyone is a neighbor.More >>
    For the past week, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has spewed lava into the air, destroyed homes, forced residents into shelters and agitated an otherwise cheerful, small community where everyone is a neighbor.More >>

  • Lobster industry fears weaker shells, but evidence is mixed

    Lobster industry fears weaker shells, but evidence is mixed

    Sunday, May 13 2018 8:53 AM EDT2018-05-13 12:53:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-05-14 02:37:08 GMT
    The globalization of the American lobster business has spurred fears within the industry that lobsters' shells are getting weaker, but scientific evidence about the issue paints a complicated picture.More >>
    The globalization of the American lobster business has spurred fears within the industry that lobsters' shells are getting weaker, but scientific evidence about the issue paints a complicated picture.More >>

  • Noisy Hawaiian volcano lava fissure prompts more evacuations

    Noisy Hawaiian volcano lava fissure prompts more evacuations

    Sunday, May 13 2018 11:53 AM EDT2018-05-13 15:53:32 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-14 02:36:52 GMT
    (Hawi'i County Fire Department via AP). This Saturday, May 12, 2018, aerial image released by the Hawi'i County Fire Department, show a view of fissure 16, bottom right, that erupted this morning beginning just before 7:00 a.m. HST in the Big Island of...(Hawi'i County Fire Department via AP). This Saturday, May 12, 2018, aerial image released by the Hawi'i County Fire Department, show a view of fissure 16, bottom right, that erupted this morning beginning just before 7:00 a.m. HST in the Big Island of...

    New lava fissures, ground deformation and abundant volcanic gases means eruptions on the eastern flank of Kilauea volcano are likely to continue.

    More >>

    New lava fissures, ground deformation and abundant volcanic gases means eruptions on the eastern flank of Kilauea volcano are likely to continue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly