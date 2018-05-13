Trial on tap in Giants, Eli Manning memorabilia lawsuit

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In an April 25, 2018 file photo, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to reporters during NFL football training camp, in East Rutherford, N.J. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 14, 2018,...

By DAVID PORTER

Associated Press

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) - Jury selection is scheduled to begin in New Jersey in a lawsuit accusing the New York Giants and quarterback Eli Manning of knowingly selling bogus "game-worn" equipment to unsuspecting collectors.

It's set to get underway Monday in Bergen County.

Eric Inselberg and two other plaintiffs say they bought two helmets from Steiner Sports, which has a contract with Manning to provide game-used jerseys and helmets for sale.

Inselberg says the helmets weren't game-used, and that emails show Manning engaged in a pattern of deceiving collectors.

In court filings, Manning and the team have denied the allegations and have characterized Inselberg as a scam artist who sold fake memorabilia himself over a span of several years.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs, the Giants and Manning didn't return messages seeking comment Sunday night.

