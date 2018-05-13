Nanny to be sentenced in killing of 2 children - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Nanny to be sentenced in killing of 2 children

(WYNY-TV/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this March 1, 2018 file image from video, Yoselyn Ortega, a trusted nanny to a well-to-do family, listens to court proceedings during the first day of her trial,in New York. Ortega is set to be sentenced on ...

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City nanny who killed two small children in her care is facing life in prison.

Yoselyn Ortega (YOH'-sih-lihn ohr-TAY'-guh) is set to be sentenced Monday following her conviction of murder last month in the 2012 deaths of Lucia and Leo Krim.

The nanny's lawyer had argued that Ortega was mentally ill and couldn't be held responsible for the children's deaths.

Lucia was 6. Leo was 2.

Prosecutors say Ortega knew what she was doing and understood "every stab, every slash" as she slaughtered the children.

The children's mother found them in a bathroom. The parents' testimony made jurors weep during the emotional trial.

