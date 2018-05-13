The run of a lifetime for Ronan Farrow - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The run of a lifetime for Ronan Farrow

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 22, 2015 file photo, Ronan Farrow attends the Sixth Annual Women in the World Summit opening night in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) - Perhaps the least surprising aspect of The New Yorker magazine's story on abuse allegations against New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman was Ronan Farrow's byline.

Farrow has been on a head-spinning run that started with an expose in October on Harvey Weinstein, for which he shared a Pulitzer Prize with The New York Times. He wrote about Israeli operatives collecting information on former Obama aides, the National Enquirer buying stories to keep them quiet, a Playboy model's story of an affair with President Donald Trump and Weinstein's intricate efforts to conceal his behavior.

Farrow co-wrote the Schneiderman story with veteran investigative reporter Jane Mayer. The attorney general resigned less than four hours after the story was posted.

The son of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen is just 30 years old.

