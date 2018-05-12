Hawaii officials encourage tourism despite volcano

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Center lane lines are partially visible along the lava-covered road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii, Friday, May 11, 2018. Kilauea has destroyed more than 35 structures since it began releasing lava from ve...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Steve Clapper, a resident living in the Leilani Estates subdivision, takes pictures of cracks on the street as gases continue to rise from fissures Friday, May 11, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Kilauea has destroyed more than 35 str...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Toxic gases rise from cracks in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii, Friday, May 11, 2018. Kilauea has destroyed more than 35 structures since it began releasing lava from vents about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Hannique Ruder, a 65-year-old resident living in the Leilani Estates subdivision, stands on the mound of hardened lava Friday, May 11, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Kilauea has destroyed more than 35 structures since it began releas...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Ken Gadd, a first-time visitor from Dayton, Ohio, takes pictures of the entrance to Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Friday, May 11, 2018. The park is closed due to the threat of an explosive volcanic eruption. Warnings that Haw...

By AUDREY McAVOY and JAE C. HONG

Associated Press

VOLCANO, Hawaii (AP) - Hawaii tourism officials are hoping Kilauea's eruption won't deter travelers from visiting the state's largest island, even as geologists warn the volcano could soon shoot large boulders out of its summit.

Travel industry executives note most of the Big Island is free of eruption threats from Kilauea, which began spurting lava into a residential neighborhood last week.

George Szigeti, CEO of the Hawaii Tourism says Kilauea is being monitored constantly and says the Big Island is "immense" and there are large parts that are unaffected by the volcano.

The eruption didn't stop Matthew and Angelina Coney, who flew in for their honeymoon even though the lava outbreak began the day they married in Fresno, California. They view their trip as a once in a lifetime opportunity.

