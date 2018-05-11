A look at Ochsner Medical Complex – High Grove under construction

Construction for the new Ochsner Medical Complex - High Grove is moving right along. Ochsner and the Lemoine Company are celebrating a milestone with the construction. All exterior walls are now in place and structurally finalized.

The project began in September 2017 and is projected to be complete in early 2019.

The 255,000 square-foot medical center is located along the I-10 corridor between Bluebonnet Boulevard and Siegen Lane.

OCHSNER MEDICAL COMPLEX - HIGH GROVE

10310 The Grove Boulevard

Baton Rouge, LA 70836

FEATURES

255,000 sq. ft.

10-bed surgical hospital

5-story medical office building

85 medical providers

WAFB 9News was given an inside look on site, allowing our cameras to tour the 5-floor medical office building.

The 10-bed hospital and surgical center will house 85 medical providers working in primary care and multi-specialty clinics.The complex will also include imaging, lab, pharmacy and retail food services.

“Having everything on one site, one building, we'll be able to take patients if a need is addressed by a physician, and they need to take care of something immediately, we'll literally walk them across the way and get it taken care of,” said Michelle Austin, AVP of Operations - Ochsner Baton Rouge. It will also include an O Bar on site, just like the one inside Ochner Medical Center on O’neal earlier that opened earlier in May

The High Grove surgical hospital will work in sync with Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge, allowing the medical center to expand its critical inpatient surgical offerings.

The medical office building serves as an upgraded replacement for Ochsner Health Center – Summa.

Barring any unexpected weather delays, the plan is to open the medical office in January 2019 and the surgical hospital is projected to open in May 2019.

May 7 through May 11 is National Construction Safety Week. The construction management team from The Lemoine Company applauded crew members for their hard work and efforts in safety on the High Grove project.

