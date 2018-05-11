Harvard investigating swastika left on campus bulletin board

BOSTON (AP) - Harvard University is investigating after a swastika was found on a school bulletin board.
Officials say the symbol was arranged using push-pins and was discovered by a student Thursday at one of the university's public health buildings.
Spokesman Sam Harp said the swastika was two or three inches wide and was removed after the student reported it.
Harvard's police department is investigating. The school said it doesn't know who's responsible.
A statement from Harp says symbols of anti-Semitism and hatred are "anathema to our values" and that Harvard officials were appalled by it.
The Anti-Defamation League says similar incidents have been on the rise at U.S. colleges.
The group found that white supremacist propaganda was discovered on campuses 147 times in fall 2017, a threefold increase over the fall before.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
