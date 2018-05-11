Lawyers for fatal fire victims frustrated with settlement

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Lawyers for the six people killed in Maine's deadliest fire in four decades said Thursday the $300,000 settlement in the wrongful death lawsuits stemming from the deaths isn't enough.
The February settlement provided $45,000 for each victim's family along with $30,000 for a survivor of the 2014 Portland blaze, the Portland Press Herald reported . Landlord Gregory Nisbet was convicted of code violations.
Attorneys for the victims said they couldn't get a larger settlement because Nisbet didn't have many assets. The apartment house was insured by a fire policy but his personal home had no equity in it, they said.
Bradford Pattershall, a lawyer representing the mother of one of the victims, said the families are "very frustrated." He said lawyers in the case "couldn't find anything and we turned over every stone."
Nisbet appealed the code violations conviction last year. The state Supreme Court will hear arguments next week. He was acquitted of six counts of manslaughter at trial. The violations he was convicted of were related to safety of the apartment building where the fire broke out.
After the fire, city officials later set up a new office of housing safety, hired more inspectors and initiated stricter controls over landlords.
___
Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigeratorsMore >>
Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigeratorsMore >>
Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'More >>
Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'More >>
Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from TrumpMore >>
Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from TrumpMore >>
Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeksMore >>
Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeksMore >>
Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald TrumpMore >>
Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald TrumpMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal governmentMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal governmentMore >>
Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accompliceMore >>
Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accompliceMore >>
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"More >>
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"More >>