Deadly falls on the rise among U.S. seniors

Humanity's search for a fountain of youth stretches back centuries, but modern scientists hope new research in dogs might be barking up the right tree.More >>
British researchers have developed a molecule they claim could make colds a thing of the past.More >>
Many people are clueless about what can actually cause cancer, a new study finds.More >>
Breathing polluted air is never wise for anyone, but pregnant women may pay an especially unwanted price.More >>
The number of seniors dying from falls has increased dramatically over the past decade, U.S. health officials reported Friday.More >>
Hearing aids may mean fewer visits to the hospital for seniors, a new study suggests.More >>
Divorce, death in the family, money troubles and serious health problems don't just stress you out -- these negative life events may actually accelerate the aging of your brain, new research suggests.More >>
Stretching leg muscles every day may benefit seniors and other people with mobility problems, a new study reports.More >>
It's thought that one-quarter of U.S. adults will develop a swallowing problem at some point. But researchers hope insight from a new study may help lead to improved treatment.More >>
