NEW YORK (AP) - A Chinese billionaire convicted of bribing United Nations officials has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Ng Lap Seng (ihng lap sihng) was sentenced Friday in a New York federal court, but isn't reporting to prison immediately. He has been under 24-hour guard at a Manhattan apartment on $50 million bail.
He was convicted in July of paying over $1.7 million in bribes to two ambassadors to support his plan to build a U.N. conference center in Macau.
Defense lawyers said Ng paid money only when asked to spend it to speed the project along.
It was never built.
Former U.N. General Assembly President John Ashe pleaded not guilty in the case and died while awaiting trial.
Former Dominican Republic Ambassador Francis Lorenzo pleaded guilty and testified against Ng.
