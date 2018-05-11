Professor who assaulted disabled man gets time served

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A former Rutgers professor who pleaded guilty to assaulting a disabled man whom she says she fell in love with will not return to prison.
NJ.com reports that a judge Friday sentenced 48-year-old Anna Stubblefield to time served after she pleaded guilty in March to aggravated criminal sexual contact.
Authorities say Stubblefield had sex with a 37-year-old nonverbal man with cerebral palsy.
Stubblefield testified that she and the man fell in love after she was brought on by his family to help him communicate. Stubblefield previously testified he consented to the relationship by communicating on a keyboard, but she said in her plea that she knew he could not legally consent.
Stubblefield had served nearly two years in prison before an appeals judge overturned her conviction in June 2017.
