Alaska jury convicts ex-Arizona lawmaker in shooting death - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Alaska jury convicts ex-Arizona lawmaker in shooting death

(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer). Mark Desimone, a former Arizona legislator charged with killing a man on an Alaska hunting and fishing trip in 2016, looks over documents during his trial in Juneau, Alaska, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Deborah Macaulay, who represe... (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer). Mark Desimone, a former Arizona legislator charged with killing a man on an Alaska hunting and fishing trip in 2016, looks over documents during his trial in Juneau, Alaska, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Deborah Macaulay, who represe...
(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer). Alaska Assistant District Attorney Amy Paige gives closing statements to jurors in the trial of Mark Desimone, a former Arizona legislator charged with killing a man on an Alaska hunting and fishing trip in 2016, in Juneau, Ala... (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer). Alaska Assistant District Attorney Amy Paige gives closing statements to jurors in the trial of Mark Desimone, a former Arizona legislator charged with killing a man on an Alaska hunting and fishing trip in 2016, in Juneau, Ala...
(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer). Attorney Deborah Macaulay gives closing statements to jurors in the trial of her client, Mark Desimone, a former Arizona legislator charged with killing a man on an Alaska hunting and fishing trip in 2016, in Juneau, Alaska, Th... (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer). Attorney Deborah Macaulay gives closing statements to jurors in the trial of her client, Mark Desimone, a former Arizona legislator charged with killing a man on an Alaska hunting and fishing trip in 2016, in Juneau, Alaska, Th...
(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer). Mark Desimone, a former Arizona legislator charged with killing a man on an Alaska hunting and fishing trip in 2016, looks over documents with his attorney Deborah Macaulay during his trial on Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Juneau,... (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer). Mark Desimone, a former Arizona legislator charged with killing a man on an Alaska hunting and fishing trip in 2016, looks over documents with his attorney Deborah Macaulay during his trial on Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Juneau,...
(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer). Mark Desimone, a former Arizona legislator charged with killing a man on an Alaska hunting and fishing trip in 2016, looks over documents during his trial in Juneau, Alaska, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Deborah Macaulay, who represe... (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer). Mark Desimone, a former Arizona legislator charged with killing a man on an Alaska hunting and fishing trip in 2016, looks over documents during his trial in Juneau, Alaska, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Deborah Macaulay, who represe...

By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska jury on Friday convicted a former Arizona lawmaker of first-degree murder in the death of a man on a hunting and fishing trip.

The jury in Juneau found Mark Desimone (dee-sih-MOHN) guilty in the 2016 death of Duilio Antonio "Tony" Rosales at a remote cabin site in southeast Alaska.

Desimone sat stone-faced as the verdict was read following jury deliberations that started Thursday.

A judge ordered him held without bail pending sentencing. There is no death penalty in Alaska.

Desimone resigned from the Arizona House in 2008, during his first term, after being arrested in a domestic dispute with his then-wife. That case was dropped when he agreed to counseling.

Desimone had lived in Juneau in the 1980s and returned shortly before the shooting.

Assistant District Attorney Amy Paige said Desimone was doing day labor at a local jewelry store where Rosales worked. The store was owned by Bill Young, whom Desimone knew from his earlier period in Alaska.

Young invited Desimone, Rosales and other friends on the trip to Excursion Inlet, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Juneau. Paige claimed Desimone's demeanor changed from happy to moody when he learned Rosales was going to be on the trip.

Another member of the hunting party, Seth Bradshaw, heard gunfire and initially thought someone was target shooting. He ran into Desimone, who said, "I shot him, I shot him. It's all my fault, I shot him," Paige said.

Rosales suffered two shots to the back of his head.

Desimone's attorney, Deborah Macaulay, said the shooting was accidental.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump tells world's top automakers to build more cars in US

    Trump tells world's top automakers to build more cars in US

    Friday, May 11 2018 10:31 AM EDT2018-05-11 14:31:39 GMT
    Friday, May 11 2018 2:35 PM EDT2018-05-11 18:35:22 GMT
    Executives from 10 auto companies will meet with President Donald Trump and cabinet officials Friday to discuss the administration's plan to reduce gas mileage and pollution requirements enacted during the Obama...More >>
    Executives from 10 auto companies will meet with President Donald Trump and cabinet officials Friday to discuss the administration's plan to reduce gas mileage and pollution requirements enacted during the Obama administration.More >>

  • Study finds little bang for the buck in Zika blood testing

    Study finds little bang for the buck in Zika blood testing

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-05-09 21:21:47 GMT
    Friday, May 11 2018 2:35 PM EDT2018-05-11 18:35:02 GMT
    (Cynthia Goldsmith/CDC via AP). FILE - This 2016 digitally-colorized electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Zika virus, in red, about 40 nanometers in diameter. According to a study released...(Cynthia Goldsmith/CDC via AP). FILE - This 2016 digitally-colorized electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Zika virus, in red, about 40 nanometers in diameter. According to a study released...
    Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.More >>
    Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.More >>

  • Cancer docs feel unprepared, but recommend marijuana anyway

    Cancer docs feel unprepared, but recommend marijuana anyway

    Thursday, May 10 2018 4:11 PM EDT2018-05-10 20:11:24 GMT
    Friday, May 11 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-11 18:34:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File). FILE - This Sept. 15, 2015 file photo shows marijuana plants a few weeks away from harvest in a medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. A survey of U.S. cancer doctors released on Thursday, May 10, 2018, find...(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File). FILE - This Sept. 15, 2015 file photo shows marijuana plants a few weeks away from harvest in a medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. A survey of U.S. cancer doctors released on Thursday, May 10, 2018, find...
    Survey finds that nearly half of U.S. cancer doctors say they've recently recommended medical marijuana to patients.More >>
    Survey finds that nearly half of U.S. cancer doctors say they've recently recommended medical marijuana to patients.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly