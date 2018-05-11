Cyberattack on Tennessee election website preceded outage - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Cyberattack on Tennessee election website preceded outage

By ADRIAN SAINZ
Associated Press

An intentional cyberattack and suspicious activity by foreign computers preceded the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections, a cyber-security firm said Friday.

The Knox County elections website suffered the attack, and "a suspiciously large number of foreign countries" accessed the site on May 1, according to the report by Sword & Shield Enterprise Security. The firm hired by the county said those actions were among the likely causes of the crash, which also included a large increase in errors and in overall traffic.

Officials have said no voting data was affected, but the site was down for an hour after the polls closed - causing confusion among voters - before technicians fixed the problem.

The report notes that no compromise of official election data could have happened. Physical access would have been the only way to manipulate official data, and access to the results was closely guarded.

Investigators said there were multiple attempts to attack a vulnerable part of the site, but it's not clear where the so-called "denial of service" attack originated from.

"The effect was clearly a loss of service, but it is unclear, with the information provided, if the outage was an intended event or a side effect of the events," the report said.

David Ball, the county's deputy director of information technology, said the vulnerability issue identified by Sword & Shield has been fixed. Additional safeguards also have been put into place.

The report said the website received requests for access from about 100 countries. The most foreign requests came from Canada, Great Britain and Chile. Source addresses from Ukraine and Great Britain tried to exploit a vulnerability in the website, the report said.

Dan Wallach, a computer science professor at Rice University, notes that the internet is a "messy place" with a lot of background traffic.

"It is often quite difficult to understand what is an attack, and what is just random traffic," Wallach said.

However, if it is a specific attack, then it would be difficult to find its origin because attackers are very good at hiding their location, Wallach said.

"What attackers will do is they'll break into other computers and then launch their attacks from there," he said.

Federal authorities, who said last week they weren't involved in the investigation, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump tells world's top automakers to build more cars in US

    Trump tells world's top automakers to build more cars in US

    Friday, May 11 2018 10:31 AM EDT2018-05-11 14:31:39 GMT
    Friday, May 11 2018 2:35 PM EDT2018-05-11 18:35:22 GMT
    Executives from 10 auto companies will meet with President Donald Trump and cabinet officials Friday to discuss the administration's plan to reduce gas mileage and pollution requirements enacted during the Obama...More >>
    Executives from 10 auto companies will meet with President Donald Trump and cabinet officials Friday to discuss the administration's plan to reduce gas mileage and pollution requirements enacted during the Obama administration.More >>

  • Study finds little bang for the buck in Zika blood testing

    Study finds little bang for the buck in Zika blood testing

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-05-09 21:21:47 GMT
    Friday, May 11 2018 2:35 PM EDT2018-05-11 18:35:02 GMT
    (Cynthia Goldsmith/CDC via AP). FILE - This 2016 digitally-colorized electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Zika virus, in red, about 40 nanometers in diameter. According to a study released...(Cynthia Goldsmith/CDC via AP). FILE - This 2016 digitally-colorized electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Zika virus, in red, about 40 nanometers in diameter. According to a study released...
    Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.More >>
    Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.More >>

  • Cancer docs feel unprepared, but recommend marijuana anyway

    Cancer docs feel unprepared, but recommend marijuana anyway

    Thursday, May 10 2018 4:11 PM EDT2018-05-10 20:11:24 GMT
    Friday, May 11 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-11 18:34:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File). FILE - This Sept. 15, 2015 file photo shows marijuana plants a few weeks away from harvest in a medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. A survey of U.S. cancer doctors released on Thursday, May 10, 2018, find...(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File). FILE - This Sept. 15, 2015 file photo shows marijuana plants a few weeks away from harvest in a medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. A survey of U.S. cancer doctors released on Thursday, May 10, 2018, find...
    Survey finds that nearly half of U.S. cancer doctors say they've recently recommended medical marijuana to patients.More >>
    Survey finds that nearly half of U.S. cancer doctors say they've recently recommended medical marijuana to patients.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly