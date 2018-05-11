AT&T CEO calls hiring of Michael Cohen a "big mistake" - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

AT&T CEO calls hiring of Michael Cohen a "big mistake"

NEW YORK (AP) - AT&T is saying that the hiring of Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen was a "big mistake."

In an internal memo to employees, obtained by The Associated Press, CEO Randall Stephenson called the hiring a "serious misjudgment,'" and said that the company's chief lobbyist in Washington is leaving.

The company says Cohen approached them following the 2016 election.

The one-year contract paid Cohen $50,000 per month.

