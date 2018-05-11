Vermont will soon require gender neutral restrooms - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Vermont will soon require gender neutral restrooms

(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File). FILE- In this Aug. 23, 2007, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to a gender-neutral restroom at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vt. Gov. Phil Scott is expected to sign legislation, Friday, May 11, 2018, to requ... (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File). FILE- In this Aug. 23, 2007, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to a gender-neutral restroom at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vt. Gov. Phil Scott is expected to sign legislation, Friday, May 11, 2018, to requ...

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont will soon require that all single occupancy restrooms in public buildings be marked as gender neutral.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill Friday that is the most recent development in the national debate over whether transgender individuals should be required to use the bathroom that corresponds to the gender on their birth certificate.

The new law takes effect July 1.

The bill passed with a large majority in the House and unanimous support in the Senate. The few no votes came from lawmakers who wanted an exemption for religious buildings.

Dana Kaplan, executive director of Outright Vermont, says that for many transgender people, bathroom labeling is a public safety issue and that the bill increases "health and access for all folks."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

