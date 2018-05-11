Rolls-Royce unveils SUV with $325K price tag

(BMW Group via AP). This photo provided by BMW Group shows the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Rolls-Royce unveiled The Cullinan, its first SUV on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Named for the diamond in Britain’s Crown Jewels, it carries a $325,000 price tag plus an es...

WESTHAMPNETT, England (AP) - Motorists with the money can now explore off-road in luxury or just make a statement dropping the kids off at school.

Rolls-Royce unveiled its first SUV on Thursday. The Cullinan, named for the diamond in Britain's Crown Jewels, carries a $325,000 price tag plus an estimated $5,000 gas-guzzler tax.

The Cullinan's 6.75 liter, twin-turbo V12 engine has 563 horsepower. The SUV includes Rolls' "magic air ride," but drivers can press an "off road" button to hit the trails.

Deliveries are expected to begin in 2019.

Rising sales of SUVs and pickup trucks are driving auto sales in the U.S. Autodata Corp. said in March that truck and SUV sales rose 16.3 percent, while car sales plunged 9.2 percent. Nearly two-thirds of all vehicles sold were trucks or SUVs.

