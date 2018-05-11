Rolls-Royce unveils SUV with $325K price tag - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Rolls-Royce unveils SUV with $325K price tag

(BMW Group via AP). This photo provided by BMW Group shows the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Rolls-Royce unveiled The Cullinan, its first SUV on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Named for the diamond in Britain’s Crown Jewels, it carries a $325,000 price tag plus an es... (BMW Group via AP). This photo provided by BMW Group shows the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Rolls-Royce unveiled The Cullinan, its first SUV on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Named for the diamond in Britain’s Crown Jewels, it carries a $325,000 price tag plus an es...

WESTHAMPNETT, England (AP) - Motorists with the money can now explore off-road in luxury or just make a statement dropping the kids off at school.

Rolls-Royce unveiled its first SUV on Thursday. The Cullinan, named for the diamond in Britain's Crown Jewels, carries a $325,000 price tag plus an estimated $5,000 gas-guzzler tax.

The Cullinan's 6.75 liter, twin-turbo V12 engine has 563 horsepower. The SUV includes Rolls' "magic air ride," but drivers can press an "off road" button to hit the trails.

Deliveries are expected to begin in 2019.

Rising sales of SUVs and pickup trucks are driving auto sales in the U.S. Autodata Corp. said in March that truck and SUV sales rose 16.3 percent, while car sales plunged 9.2 percent. Nearly two-thirds of all vehicles sold were trucks or SUVs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Postal Service: More financial loss as mail delivery slumps

    Postal Service: More financial loss as mail delivery slumps

    Friday, May 11 2018 9:11 AM EDT2018-05-11 13:11:40 GMT
    Friday, May 11 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-05-11 14:05:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File). FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, boxes for sorted mail are stacked at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. The U.S. Postal Service is reporting another quarterly loss after an unrelenting decline in mail volume and...(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File). FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, boxes for sorted mail are stacked at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. The U.S. Postal Service is reporting another quarterly loss after an unrelenting decline in mail volume and...
    The U.S. Postal Service is reporting another quarterly loss.More >>
    The U.S. Postal Service is reporting another quarterly loss.More >>

  • R. Kelly set to perform in North Carolina despite protests

    R. Kelly set to perform in North Carolina despite protests

    Friday, May 11 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-05-11 13:51:35 GMT
    Friday, May 11 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-05-11 14:05:16 GMT
    (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...
    The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.More >>
    The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.More >>

  • Oregon school shooter loses life-sentence appeal

    Oregon school shooter loses life-sentence appeal

    Thursday, May 10 2018 4:11 PM EDT2018-05-10 20:11:14 GMT
    Friday, May 11 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-05-11 14:05:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Don Ryan, file). FILE - In this May 22, 1998, file photo, Thurston High School student Kip Kinkel, 15, is led to his arraignment in Eugene, Ore. Kinkel has lost an appeal to the Oregon Supreme Court, Thursday, May 10, 2018, where he had sough...(AP Photo/Don Ryan, file). FILE - In this May 22, 1998, file photo, Thurston High School student Kip Kinkel, 15, is led to his arraignment in Eugene, Ore. Kinkel has lost an appeal to the Oregon Supreme Court, Thursday, May 10, 2018, where he had sough...

    A man who killed two people and wounded 26 others in a 1998 shooting at an Oregon high school lost an appeal Thursday seeking to reduce his 111-year sentence.

    More >>

    A man who killed two people and wounded 26 others in a 1998 shooting at an Oregon high school lost an appeal Thursday seeking to reduce his 111-year sentence.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly