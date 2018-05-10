New guidelines on PSA screenings released

There’s a new sense of urgency surrounding the domestic violence problem in East Baton Rouge Parish. The parish recorded a record-setting 14 domestic violence homicides in 2017. There were 12 in 2016 and have been five so far in 2018.More >>
There’s a new sense of urgency surrounding the domestic violence problem in East Baton Rouge Parish. The parish recorded a record-setting 14 domestic violence homicides in 2017. There were 12 in 2016 and have been five so far in 2018.More >>
Screening for prostate cancer is getting a little more personalized for men. New guidelines released this week by U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, a national volunteer panel of health experts, changed its earlier recommendation on PSA screening.More >>
Screening for prostate cancer is getting a little more personalized for men. New guidelines released this week by U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, a national volunteer panel of health experts, changed its earlier recommendation on PSA screening.More >>
A town hall meeting was held in Baton Rouge Thursday night and featured the nationally known political strategist, Angela Rye.More >>
A town hall meeting was held in Baton Rouge Thursday night and featured the nationally known political strategist, Angela Rye.More >>
Two people died in a head-on crash in Livingston Parish early Thursday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.More >>
Two people died in a head-on crash in Livingston Parish early Thursday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.More >>
Emma was found safe Thursday night after the Berwick Police Department received a tip as a direct result from their Facebook post.More >>
Emma was found safe Thursday night after the Berwick Police Department received a tip as a direct result from their Facebook post.More >>
The search began when a witness told Orlando-area police that someone had gone under the water in a fenced-off retention pond after yelling, "It bit me."More >>
The search began when a witness told Orlando-area police that someone had gone under the water in a fenced-off retention pond after yelling, "It bit me."More >>
A coral snake bite has left an Alabama man paralyzed in an intensive care unit.More >>
A coral snake bite has left an Alabama man paralyzed in an intensive care unit.More >>
Funeral arrangements have been made for a Moulton woman found dead on Sunday.More >>
Funeral arrangements have been made for a Moulton woman found dead on Sunday.More >>
4-year-old Dawson Elder was sitting on his mother's lap in their broken down car when the child was ripped from his mom's arms.More >>
4-year-old Dawson Elder was sitting on his mother's lap in their broken down car when the child was ripped from his mom's arms.More >>
An Oakland City Council member stressed that "when we call police, it is for emergency purposes."More >>
An Oakland City Council member stressed that "when we call police, it is for emergency purposes."More >>