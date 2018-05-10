Nevada court OKs execution, rejects challenges on procedure

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada Supreme Court says the state can go ahead with its first execution in 12 years.
In a blunt and unanimous ruling Thursday, the state's highest court said federal public defenders and the American Civil Liberties Union used the wrong process to try to stop Scott Raymond Dozier from getting a lethal injection.
The court didn't make a ruling on a never-before-tried combination of three drugs that prisons officials have proposed for Dozier's execution.
The 47-year-old Dozier has been on death row since 2007 for convictions in separate murders in Phoenix and Las Vegas.
He says he wants to be put to death as soon as possible.
The ruling moves the case back to a state court judge in Las Vegas who blocked the execution last November.
She's under orders to issue a new warrant for Dozier's execution.
