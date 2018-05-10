LA Governor announces effort to address high rates of cancer

State leaders will announce a new collaboration to address the high rates of cancer in Louisiana. Governor John Bel Edwards will be joined by state health officials for an announcement on Friday, May 11 at 10:45 a.m.

SPEAKERS

Governor John Bel Edwards

Dr. Rebekah Gee, Secretary, Louisiana Department of Health

Kristy Duffey, UnitedHealth Group Chief Clinical Officer and board member of the United Health Foundation

Louisiana has the fourth-worst cancer outcomes in the United States with more than 175 people dying from cancer every week. Data also shows significant racial disparities across populations and regions of the state.

On Friday, Governor Edwards and Dr. Gee will announce the participation of many key health care, business, government and community leaders from across the state in the development of a statewide cancer strategy. The goal will be to better align policies, programs, and practices across the cancer care spectrum to improve patient experiences and outcomes.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.