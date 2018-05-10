California man accused of cyber-tagging West Point website

NEW YORK (AP) - A California man hacked and defaced websites for a West Point counterterrorism research center and a New York City government agency during a campaign of vandalism, federal prosecutors said on Thursday.
A criminal complaint accuses Billy Ribeiro Anderson with hacking the two sites using the online pseudonym "Alfabeto Virtual." It says he modified them to display "Hacked by Alfabeto Virtual."
The FBI arrested the 41-year-old Anderson early Thursday at his home in Torrance, California. He was to make a court appearance later in the day in Los Angeles.
There was no lawyer on record who could comment for the defendant.
Before his arrest, Anderson had used his computer skills to vandalize U.S. military, government and business websites more than 11,000 times since 2015, authorities said.
"Among other possible effects, website defacements can disrupt an organization's operations and damage its credibility," said William Sweeney, head of the FBI's New York office.
The alleged hacker struck the website for the New York City Comptroller in 2015 and, along with his pseudonym, plastered #FREEPALESTINE" and "#FREEGAZA" on the site. About a year later, he defaced the site for the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point.
Both West Point and the city agency had to spend thousands of dollars to correct the security breach, authorities said.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility.More >>
A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility.More >>
Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from TrumpMore >>
Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from TrumpMore >>
Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeksMore >>
Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeksMore >>
Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald TrumpMore >>
Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald TrumpMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal governmentMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal governmentMore >>
Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accompliceMore >>
Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accompliceMore >>
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"More >>
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"More >>
Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>
Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>
Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibilityMore >>
Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibilityMore >>