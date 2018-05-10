California counties sue drug makers over opioid epidemic - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

California counties sue drug makers over opioid epidemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Dozens of California counties are suing drug makers and pharmacy chains that officials say created a public nuisance by manufacturing and distributing prescription painkillers they say contributed to the deaths of 64,000 people in the United States in 2016 alone.

The Sacramento Bee reported Thursday that Sacramento, Placer and 10 other Northern California counties filed a lawsuit this week in federal court in Sacramento alleging that racketeering and fraud by the companies led to the nation's opioid epidemic.

"The number of annual opioid prescriptions written in the United States is now roughly equal to the number of adults in the population," the 322-page lawsuit said. "Many Americans are now addicted to prescription opioids, and the number of deaths due to prescription opioid overdose is unacceptable."

The lawsuit is part of a nationwide effort by local governments to seek repayment for money spent to deal with the epidemic, Placer County attorney Brett Holt said. He said 30 California counties have filed or are expected to file such lawsuits.

The lawsuit claims there were 1,925 opioid-related deaths in 2016 and blames the makers of such drugs for "false, deceptive and unfair marketing" that made opioids the most prescribed class of drugs, generating $11 billion in revenues for drug companies in 2010.

A spokesman for the Healthcare Distribution Alliance, which represents distributors named in the lawsuits, said the lawsuits are misplaced.

"The misuse and abuse of prescription opioids is a complex public health challenge that requires a collaborative and systemic response that engages all stakeholders," said vice president John Parker.

He said the idea that drug distributors are responsible for the number of opioid prescriptions "defies common sense and lacks understanding of how the pharmaceutical supply chain actually works and is regulated."

___

Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Audit: Online school inflated time students spent learning

    Audit: Online school inflated time students spent learning

    Thursday, May 10 2018 10:41 AM EDT2018-05-10 14:41:13 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-05-10 20:57:00 GMT
    The state auditor has released numerous findings against Ohio's then-largest online charter school, the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.More >>
    The state auditor has released numerous findings against Ohio's then-largest online charter school, the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.More >>

  • Court asked to levy fines for misconduct in lab scandal

    Court asked to levy fines for misconduct in lab scandal

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-05-08 04:17:23 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 4:56 PM EDT2018-05-10 20:56:08 GMT
    (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2013, file photo, Sonja Farak, left, stands during her arraignment at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown, Mass. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will hear arg...(Don Treeger/The Republican via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2013, file photo, Sonja Farak, left, stands during her arraignment at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown, Mass. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will hear arg...
    Massachusetts' highest court is set to consider whether to toss more convictions linked to a former chemist who authorities say was high almost every day she worked at a state drug lab for eight years.More >>
    Massachusetts' highest court is set to consider whether to toss more convictions linked to a former chemist who authorities say was high almost every day she worked at a state drug lab for eight years.More >>

  • US to decide best site option for nuclear weapons production

    US to decide best site option for nuclear weapons production

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-05-09 18:31:43 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 4:56 PM EDT2018-05-10 20:56:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). File - In this Nov., 20, 2013 file photo, after radioactive waste is vitrified and sealed in large stainless steel canisters they are stored under a five-feet of concrete in a glass waste storage building at the Sava...(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). File - In this Nov., 20, 2013 file photo, after radioactive waste is vitrified and sealed in large stainless steel canisters they are stored under a five-feet of concrete in a glass waste storage building at the Sava...
    The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site option for the United States as it looks to ramp up production of the plutonium...More >>
    The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site option for the United States as it looks to ramp up production of the plutonium cores that trigger nuclear warheads.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly