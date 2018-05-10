South Baton Rouge Breast Cancer Walk scheduled

A community-wide breast cancer walk and health fair is planned for Saturday, May 19 at the Butler Community Center in Baton Rouge.
SOUTH BR BREAST CANCER WALK & HEALTH FAIR
COMMUNITY PARTNERS
Both Woman’s Hospital and Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center will have mobile units on site providing free health screenings. Other information and services will be available, as well as free t-shirts and giveaways.
