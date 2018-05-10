South Baton Rouge Breast Cancer Walk scheduled - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

South Baton Rouge Breast Cancer Walk scheduled

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A community-wide breast cancer walk and health fair is planned for Saturday, May 19 at the Butler Community Center in Baton Rouge.

SOUTH BR BREAST CANCER WALK & HEALTH FAIR

  • Saturday, May 19
  • 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center
  • 950 East Washington Street
  • Baton Rouge, LA

COMMUNITY PARTNERS

  • The Wall of Fame Committee
  • Councilwoman Tara Wicker
  • Susan G. Komen® Baton Rouge
  • Representative Patricia Smith
  • LA State Senator Yvonne Colomb

Both Woman’s Hospital and Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center will have mobile units on site providing free health screenings. Other information and services will be available, as well as free t-shirts and giveaways.

