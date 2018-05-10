South Baton Rouge Breast Cancer Walk scheduled

A community-wide breast cancer walk and health fair is planned for Saturday, May 19 at the Butler Community Center in Baton Rouge.

SOUTH BR BREAST CANCER WALK & HEALTH FAIR

Saturday, May 19

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center

950 East Washington Street

Baton Rouge, LA

COMMUNITY PARTNERS

The Wall of Fame Committee

Councilwoman Tara Wicker

Susan G. Komen® Baton Rouge

Representative Patricia Smith

LA State Senator Yvonne Colomb

Both Woman’s Hospital and Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center will have mobile units on site providing free health screenings. Other information and services will be available, as well as free t-shirts and giveaways.

