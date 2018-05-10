Manhattan miracle: Woman paid $28.43 rent for apartment - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Manhattan miracle: Woman paid $28.43 rent for apartment

NEW YORK (AP) - In a city where rents have gone through the roof, one tenant held on to a real deal: $28.43 a month for a Manhattan apartment.

The New York Post reports that's what Patricia O'Grady paid for the Greenwich Village walk-up where she moved in 1955 until she died recently at age 84.

She lived there with three other aspiring actresses who swept the hallway in exchange for their $16 rent.

There was no sink, no bath, and no hot water or heat. But they had two fireplaces.

The other women moved out long ago, but that's pretty much how it stayed till March when O'Grady died after she was hit by a car.

By then, her rent had gone up by a dozen dollars. She refused the building owner's offers for improvements.

___

Information from: New York Post, http://www.nypost.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

