Listen up: Army doctors grow a new ear for a soldier in her fore - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Listen up: Army doctors grow a new ear for a soldier in her forearm

Pvt. Shamika Burrage lost her left ear in an auto accident two years ago. (Source: U.S. Army) Pvt. Shamika Burrage lost her left ear in an auto accident two years ago. (Source: U.S. Army)

(RNN) – Did you hear about this?

A U.S. Army soldier who lost her ear in a near-fatal car accident now has a new one.

She grew it herself, with the help of doctors at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, TX.

Pvt. Shamika Burrage lost her left ear in an auto accident a couple of years ago.

The total ear reconstruction, the first of its kind in the Army, involved harvesting cartilage from the Soldier's ribs to carve a new ear out of the cartilage, which was then placed under the skin of the forearm to allow the ear to grow – U.S. Army

The surgery was over a year in the making for the 21-year-old. Doctors have successfully transplanted the ear from her arm to her head.

"I didn't want to do (the reconstruction) but gave it some thought and came to the conclusion that it could be a good thing,” Burrage said. "I was just scared at first but wanted to see what (the doctor) could do."

She still has two more surgeries to go, but when she’s done she’ll have a fully functional ear.

"I didn't lose any hearing and (the doctor) opened the canal back up," Burrage said. Her ear canal had healed over after the ear was lost.

"It's been a long process for everything, but I'm back," she said.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Latest health & fitness newsLatest health & fitness newsMore>>

  • In taking on high drug prices, Trump faces a complex nemesis

    In taking on high drug prices, Trump faces a complex nemesis

    Thursday, May 10 2018 4:21 PM EDT2018-05-10 20:21:20 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-05-11 01:52:08 GMT
    President Donald Trump is poised to give his first speech on lowering drug prices Friday after more than a year of promises to bring down the prices Americans pay for prescriptions.More >>
    President Donald Trump is poised to give his first speech on lowering drug prices Friday after more than a year of promises to bring down the prices Americans pay for prescriptions.More >>

  • Study finds little bang for the buck in Zika blood testing

    Study finds little bang for the buck in Zika blood testing

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-05-09 21:21:47 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-05-11 00:32:58 GMT
    (Cynthia Goldsmith/CDC via AP). FILE - This 2016 digitally-colorized electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Zika virus, in red, about 40 nanometers in diameter. According to a study released...(Cynthia Goldsmith/CDC via AP). FILE - This 2016 digitally-colorized electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Zika virus, in red, about 40 nanometers in diameter. According to a study released...
    Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.More >>
    Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.More >>

  • Romaine lettuce outbreak update: 149 sick in 29 states

    Romaine lettuce outbreak update: 149 sick in 29 states

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-05-09 19:11:19 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-05-11 00:32:47 GMT
    (Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Wednesday, May 9, 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its numbers on the outbreak Wednesday, revealing that 149 people ha...(Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Wednesday, May 9, 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its numbers on the outbreak Wednesday, revealing that 149 people ha...

    A food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has now spread to four more states.

    More >>

    A food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has now spread to four more states.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly