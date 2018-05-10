Man accused of skipping bill and slashing waitress arrested

CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) - Authorities say a Massachusetts man accused of slashing the neck of a waitress who tried to stop him as he left a restaurant without paying has been arrested.
Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes says 36-year-old Gerardo Reyes Menjivar was apprehended Thursday morning by a regional fugitive task force in Beltsville, Maryland.
Law enforcement nationwide had been asked to keep a lookout for Menjivar after he was identified as the suspect in the attack Monday night.
Police say the waitress followed Menjivar to his car after he skipped out on a bill. The woman was later found with slash wounds to her neck and right hand. She is recovering and her name hasn't been released.
Menjivar faces several charges in Massachusetts. It wasn't immediately known if he had an attorney.
