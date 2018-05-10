RELATED STORIES: Medicaid benefits in jeopardy over LA budget shortfall

Tens of thousands of elderly and disabled people in Louisiana could soon lose their Medicaid benefits because the state faces a budget shortfall.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is sending out eviction notices Thursday, May 10, to thousands of nursing home and group homes.

“The reason we are doing this is because the budget cut is so substantial, $1.8 billion to my department, that we simply cannot function as we did before with this budget,” said Rebekah Gee, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health.

LDH is mailing notices to nearly 37,000 Medicaid enrollees informing them their eligibility may end on July 1, 2018. Medicaid enrollees who receive a letter are also alerted:

They may be eligible for other Medicaid programs, and Medicaid will review each enrollees’ information to see if they qualify for another Medicaid program.

Before any eligibility program ends, enrollees will receive another letter from Medicaid letting them know whether there is a final change in coverage and eligibility.

As of now … Enrollees should continue to go to the doctor and use their benefits.

Enrollees aged 65 or older or who have a disability, should apply for Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

The Medicaid Call Center is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday: 1-888-342-6207, or E-mail: MedWeb@la.gov.

LDH posted on their website a sample copy of the letters being mailed to those currently enrolled in Louisiana Medicaid through the Provisional Medicaid, Medically Needy, Medically Needy Spenddown or Long Term Care Special Income level program.



