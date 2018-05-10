Yale: Officers admonished white student for calling police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A Yale administrator says the university police officers who responded to a call about a black graduate student who had fallen asleep in the common area of a campus residence admonished the white student who reported it.
Yale Vice President for Student Life Kimberly Goff-Crews said in a statement Thursday that the officers interviewed both students and then told the complaining student that the other woman had every right to be there.
The black student, Lolade Siyonbola, posted two videos of Monday's encounter on social media showing police interviewing her for more than 15 minutes. She told police she had fallen asleep while working on a paper.
Goff-Crews said administrators and the Yale police chief are planning listening sessions with students in the months ahead to address the episode.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from TrumpMore >>
Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from TrumpMore >>
Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeksMore >>
Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeksMore >>
Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald TrumpMore >>
Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald TrumpMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal governmentMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal governmentMore >>
Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accompliceMore >>
Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accompliceMore >>
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"More >>
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"More >>
Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>
Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>
Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibilityMore >>
Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibilityMore >>