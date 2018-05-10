Foreign student temporary job program surged in past decade

By MARIA DANILOVA
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - A program that allows foreign graduates of American universities to stay in the country for temporary employment has expanded significantly over the past decade. That's according to a study by the Pew Research Center.
The report comes as colleges and universities are struggling with falling enrollment of foreign students amid the Trump administration's anti-immigration rhetoric.
In 2016, 172,000 foreign nationals who went to college or university in the U.S. got a job through the Optional Practical Training program. That compares to 45,000 in 2008. The report says participation in the program surged after the previous two administrations extended the length of stay in the United States for science, technology, engineering and math majors.
