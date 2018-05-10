Action 'shortly' on solvent after Pruitt and families meet - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Action 'shortly' on solvent after Pruitt and families meet

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency is promising quick action on new restrictions for a widely sold solvent used for paint stripping.

Thursday's announcement comes after EPA administrator Scott Pruitt met with families of men who died after using products with the compound methylene chloride.

The Obama administration in its last days proposed banning most consumer sales of methylene chloride. Lawmakers last month accused Pruitt of putting the rule on hold. Pruitt met Tuesday with families of a 31-year-old man and 21-year-old man who died after using paint-strippers.

The EPA said Thursday it would act "shortly" to put the new regulation on the books.

Activist Liz Hitchcock said she and other campaigners against methylene chloride welcome the announcement. Hitchcock says she will watch the final wording of the rule closely.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

