Ex-NFL player says police knew gun charge was based on lie

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) - A former NFL linebacker says in a lawsuit that police and prosecutors in New Jersey knew a shooter had lied about getting a weapon from the player, but charged him anyway.

A gun charge against Khaseem Greene was dropped in July after an audio recording surfaced of the other man telling detectives he lied about Greene's involvement in a shooting outside a nightclub in Elizabeth in December 2016.

The Kansas City Chiefs released Greene the day charges against him were reported.

The other man's admission came the day he told detectives Greene was involved, but it wasn't included in a criminal complaint that alleged Greene was seen on camera handing him a gun.

The suit, filed Tuesday, names the Elizabeth Police Department and the Union County Prosecutor's Office. Messages seeking comment left with the agencies weren't immediately returned.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.