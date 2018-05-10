US consumer prices rose a modest 0.2 percent in April - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US consumer prices rose a modest 0.2 percent in April

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). This May 3, 2017 file photo shows bananas for sale at a Whole Foods Market in Upper Saint Clair, Pa. U.S. wholesale prices edged up just 0.1 percent in April 2018 held down by a big drop in food costs. It was the smallest ga... (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). This May 3, 2017 file photo shows bananas for sale at a Whole Foods Market in Upper Saint Clair, Pa. U.S. wholesale prices edged up just 0.1 percent in April 2018 held down by a big drop in food costs. It was the smallest ga...

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. consumer prices rose a modest 0.2 percent in April, lifted by higher gas costs, a sign that inflation pressures remain muted.

The Labor Department said Thursday that the consumer price index increased 2.5 percent in April from a year earlier, the biggest annual gain in 14 months. Yet excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices ticked up just 0.1 percent in April and 2.1 percent from a year earlier.

Inflation has increased steadily since last summer, when it rose just 1.6 percent in June from a year earlier. But core prices have risen more slowly.

Slower growth in core prices could make it less likely that the Federal Reserve will accelerate its interest rates increases. The Fed has signaled they will lift rates twice more this year.

